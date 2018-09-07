Under Construction: Adrian Joffe and Rei Kawakubo Bring Their Edgy Fashion Vision to Los Angeles

Every Dover Street Market is designed by Kawakubo and incorporates a feature that pierces the space architecturally and, she feels, spiritually. In New York’s multilevel Lexington Avenue location, the piercing is accomplished vertically with an elevator. In Los Angeles, it will be an oval pathway running along the floor that dead-ends into one of the walls of the three conjoined buildings—due to earthquake construction rules that prevented the construction of a doorway. The pathway will continue on the other side of the wall. “It’s primordial for Rei,” says Joffe, who married Kawakubo in 1992 after studying in Japan. He retains a respect for mysticism. “When you’re on the other side, you’ll feel the oval.”