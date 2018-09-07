Inside Melrose Place: The quiet little street in West Hollywood occupies a large place in the luxury fashion world

The Italian brand Marni was the fashion pioneer on the street in 2004, followed quickly by Marc Jacobs, which soon drew the attention of Oscar de la Renta. On a visit with Alex Bolen to Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, de la Renta suggested they take a look at the new Marc Jacobs store. Jet-lagged after flying from New York, the two gentlemen arrived before the store opened, but an unoccupied two-story brick building down the street drew their curiosity, Bolen recalls. He wandered along the side of the building and discovered an unlocked window. “So I did what some people would call breaking and entering,” Bolen says, noting that both he and de la Rental were dressed in suits and ties—and that de la Renta protested out of fear they could be arrested. “I climbed through the window,” says Bolen, “and I walked through the space, opened the door and persuaded Oscar to come in.”