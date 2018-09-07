Mary Alice Haney’s red-carpet style reflects the city’s taste for practical glitz

Haney is resolute about producing her collections locally, mainly at two factories within walking distance of her South Los Angeles Street studio. Both factories are owned by women—another part of the Haney posse. And while most designers are secretive about their factories and resources, fearing competition, Haney goes out of her way to name them, saying she hopes getting the word out will build their businesses, too. At Lipstick Prophets recently, Haney designs were waiting to be sewn after Rodarte pieces at two long rows of sewing machines. “Our mission statement is we want American designers to have a place to manufacture luxury without going to France or Italy,” says factory owner Ali Barone. Lipstick’s pattern maker, Gayane Ketendjian, who turns Haney’s concepts into patterns that can be cut and sewn in fabric, keeps a photo of Haney’s five children and stepchildren at her worktable. “She’s my closest relationship,” says Haney. “Other than my husband.”