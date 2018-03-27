Kimpton's new La Peer hotel celebrates the contemporary Los Angeles style

A designer who loves to play with texture, Jonsdottir installed leather tiles on the curvaceous walls and ceiling of the lounge to "hug you in." Leather furnishings from Baxter and Moroso and clubby sofas and ottomans from Saba Italia encourage guests to sit down, work or enjoy something from the neighboring bar. Sculptural side tables by Zanotta, Skram and the Phillips Collection impart an organic feel, and a variety of lighting—from Henge sconces to Foscarini and Italamp pieces to a custom chandelier—casts a warm glow. Mixed in among the artworks are coffee-table books on fashion, art and architecture hand-picked by Jonsdottir; lacquered-aluminum wire planters by Point 1920 and custom tables and rugs by Jonsdottir round out the space. If it feels residential, that's intentional. "I wanted the hotel to feel like a home in the Hollywood Hills," says Jonsdottir.