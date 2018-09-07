Fashion designer Phillip Lim’s store in L.A.'s arts district is a platform for sharing beauty

While Lim may not choose to make political statements with his clothes, he’s conscientious about his role as a “global citizen,” and he wants to help. It was his involvement with the New York City Asian-immigrant youth organization Apex that led to his next project, a film he is executive producing called Zimo. A simple story of young love set in Chinatown, the script was written by Lim’s longtime casting director Daniel Peddle, who will also direct. They plan to cast real kids and shoot in October, in order to wrap up the edit in time for the festival circuit. For Lim, it’s an opportunity to show immigrant youths that their experience is shared by many and that there is a world of possibility out there for them. “Maybe that’s how I can help, how I can play a part,” he says with a smile. “We’re all alike in the end, just trying to figure out where we belong.”