Live updates: Election Day for the Peninsula area

Daily Press reporters will check in throughout Election Day with updates from polling locations from across the Peninsula area.

Southeast Newport News seeing ‘steady traffic’

Election officials and volunteers at the Wilson precinct in Southeast Newport News are reporting "steady" traffic. The precinct recorded about 40 votes in the first 45 minutes. That's slightly higher than expected, according to precinct chief Yvette Lassiter, who has been volunteering at elections for 18 years. Lassiter said the location typically sees more traffic during presidential and gubernatorial races. She'd like to see the same enthusiasm for other elections."I wish they'd come out and vote for all elections," she said.

Tarsha Frazier, a volunteer with the Tiffany Boyle campaign hands out flyers outside the Wilson precinct in Southeast Newport News. Frazier, who arrived about 5:30 a.m., said there haven't been lines, but early morning voting has been steady. "The people are coming in. They're coming." Sarah Ketchum/Daily Press

Outside, Tarsha Frazier, a volunteer with the Tiffany Boyle campaign, arrived at the precinct about 5:30 a.m. There was not a line when doors opened at 6, she said. The early morning mist did not deter her from greeting voters and handing them flyers as they walked through the door. A small business owner, Frazier said her greatest concerns are taxes and health care. She'd also like to see more jobs so people have more disposable income to make purchases, such as the hair care products she sells. She thinks a healthier economy would mean more steady business for her, which currently goes up and down from month to month. "It's a fluctuating thing," she said.

York County turnout nowhere close to 2016

Turnout steady at the key GOP leaning precinct of Harwoods Mill. But GOP workers James Hall (left) and Jeff Nelson say it's nowhere close to the 2016 election. More than 375 voted in the first two hours at Harwoods Mill in York County, volunteers Gary Dunaway (left) and Elton Smith say. About 1,750 total turned out at precinct in 2013. "It's a steady trickle," Dunaway jokes. Like many voters at Harwoods Mill, Jerry and Bonnie Rogers call themselves conservative. But Bonnie is unhappy with the harshness of TV ads on both sides this year. Nonetheless, she considers it "important to vote, because if you don't you can't complain."

Voter Rick Gausmann says 10-12 people were waiting to vote at 5:45 a.m. at Dare and that voting has been "steady" since. He senses enthusiasm for GOP candidate Ed Gillespie and says "I think he has a good chance to win."