Becoming John Luther Adams: The evolution of one of America's hottest composers

It's impossible to pick out the details. Other conductors may be able to bring out more textural transparency than is Merlot's preference, although the very fact that he can keep the whole thing together is remarkable. For the listener, the challenge is to try to hear differently, to build sensitivity to foreign sounds that can be likened to learning to distinguish syllables in a new language. The overwhelming temptation, however, is to fall into a trance. Most of us probably do some of both, which can be a very satisfying mix of virtue and pleasure.