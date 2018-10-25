Review: South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho makes an electrifying L.A. Phil debut

In a program of works by Debussy and Chopin, the self-possessed Cho made a strong case that he is on the threshold of a major career. Refreshingly, there were no keyboard theatrics (his discreet wiping of brow and piano keys with a handkerchief before each piece was strictly utilitarian) or moony looks skyward during romantic interludes. Nor was there anything willful or mannered about his playing, which was consistently focused on each composer's unique sound world.