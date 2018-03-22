Amy Freed helps Shakespeare with a rewrite. The result: 'Shrew!'

Her work — all of it comic and almost all of it steeped in history — has been staged coast to coast by such theaters as Chicago's Goodman, Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage and the New York Theatre Workshop, but Southern California has had a front-row seat for her career because of a long and nurturing relationship with South Coast Repertory. "Shrew!" is the sixth of Freed's plays staged there since 1997. SCR commissioned four of them, including 1998 Pulitzer finalist "Freedomland" and "The Beard of Avon," and another is in process.