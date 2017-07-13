AuthenticityInCasting: Six cases where social media spread the conversation

Social media has driven the conversation about authenticity in casting. Here are a few of the most visible hashtags along with a brief summary of their use.

#WhiteWashing

This hashtag crops up whenever a light-skinned actor’s ethnicity departs from the heritage of his character. It recently surfaced when Brazilian actor Henry Zaga was cast as Sunspot in forthcoming movie “X-Men: The New Mutants.” In the comics, Sunspot is Afro-Brazilian; Zaga is not.

#AsianErasure

This hashtag makes the rounds when a character originally written as Asian is cast with a non-Asian actor. It popped up frequently after Scarlett Johansson starred in “Ghost in the Shell,” an American version of a popular Japanese manga.

#ThankYouMattDamon

Used for comedic effect, this hashtag started trending after Matt Damon’s starring role in “The Great Wall,” which is set in 11th century China. The hashtag is meant to acknowledge Damon’s many other (fictional) contributions to Asian culture.

#HollywoodBeLike

Another stab at humor, most commonly used to crack jokes about what flagrant casting abuses Hollywood might make next: Michael Cera as a Black Panther, for example, or Sally Field as Rosa Parks.

#BoycottExodus

Twitter urged the world to do just that after the Ridley Scott film “Exodus: Gods and Kings” used a largely white cast, including Christian Bale and Sigourney Weaver, in a biblical drama that took place in Egypt in 1300 BC.

#RumiWasntWhite

When Oscar-winning producer David Franzoni said he’d like to cast Leonardo DiCaprio as the 13th century Persian poet Rumi, Twitter was none too pleased.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. CAPTION The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says. The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says.

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt

AUTHENTICITY IN CASTING:

From “colorblind” to “color-conscious,” the new rules are anything but black and white

Timeline: 200 years of authenticity (or lack thereof)

Q&A: Why deaf actors should be given a chance

Stuck on the sidelines: One transgender actress’ story

Perspective: A call for change