AuthenticityInCasting: Six cases where social media spread the conversation

Social media has driven the conversation about authenticity in casting. Here are a few of the most visible hashtags along with a brief summary of their use.
#WhiteWashing
This hashtag crops up whenever a light-skinned actor’s ethnicity departs from the heritage of his character. It recently surfaced when Brazilian actor Henry Zaga was cast as Sunspot in forthcoming movie “X-Men: The New Mutants.” In the comics, Sunspot is Afro-Brazilian; Zaga is not.
#AsianErasure
This hashtag makes the rounds when a character originally written as Asian is cast with a non-Asian actor. It popped up frequently after Scarlett Johansson starred in “Ghost in the Shell,” an American version of a popular Japanese manga.
#ThankYouMattDamon
Used for comedic effect, this hashtag started trending after Matt Damon’s starring role in “The Great Wall,” which is set in 11th century China. The hashtag is meant to acknowledge Damon’s many other (fictional) contributions to Asian culture.
#HollywoodBeLike
Another stab at humor, most commonly used to crack jokes about what flagrant casting abuses Hollywood might make next: Michael Cera as a Black Panther, for example, or Sally Field as Rosa Parks.
#BoycottExodus
Twitter urged the world to do just that after the Ridley Scott film “Exodus: Gods and Kings” used a largely white cast, including Christian Bale and Sigourney Weaver, in a biblical drama that took place in Egypt in 1300 BC.
#RumiWasntWhite
When Oscar-winning producer David Franzoni said he’d like to cast Leonardo DiCaprio as the 13th century Persian poet Rumi, Twitter was none too pleased.
AUTHENTICITY IN CASTING:
From “colorblind” to “color-conscious,” the new rules are anything but black and white
Timeline: 200 years of authenticity (or lack thereof)
Q&A: Why deaf actors should be given a chance
Stuck on the sidelines: One transgender actress’ story