What the Leonard Bernstein Centennial has wrought

Although he eventually returned to his wife shortly before her death, he did appear, on the surface, unmoored. He took up with one young man after another. Composing became laborious, and the pieces he wrote did not ingratiate. They still don’t and have not been much featured in the Bernstein year. From new memoirs by his oldest daughter Jamie (“Famous Father Girl”) and by his close assistant Charlie Harmon (“On the Road and Off the Record With Leonard Bernstein”) we learn many new details about what an “exasperating genius,” as Harmon puts it in his subtitle, Bernstein could be. In his excellent, new, concise biography, part of the “Critical Lives” series, Paul R. Laird writes that “the final chapter of Bernstein’s life is often a sad journey.”