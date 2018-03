Hindsight often proves the Academy Awards to be, shall we say, shortsighted. Many films that haven't won an Oscar — or weren't even nominated — prove to be quite influential over time. Such is the case with many classic film scores, from Bernard Herrmann's swirling "Vertigo" to Jonny Greenwood's queasy "There Will Be Blood." In the video above, have a listen to beloved scores that weren't even nominated.