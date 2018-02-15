What a big LACMA exhibition has to say about L.A.'s ongoing search for 'civic identity'

As Phoebe S.K. Young puts it in the "Found in Translation" catalog, the impulse behind the Spanish Colonial was as much about distracting from certain cultural realities as expressing or celebrating them. "The eye-catching Spanish Colonial architecture helped mask the region's complex … politics as well as its less glamorous history as a poor, remote outpost of the Spanish empire," she writes. The style "fit so well partly because it could contain multiple narratives and California identities." Because, in other words, it was perfect for Los Angeles — a city, despite the cliches, where establishing a common culture has always been as much about smoothing over various cracks and fissures as building from scratch, and where architects have long assembled authenticity from a kit of parts.