Los Angeles, Houston and the rise of the unreadable city

Anyway. This is going to be a column, instead, about something slightly different: about the legibility (and illegibility) of cities more generally. About how we react — as reporters and critics and simply as people — when we’re confronted with a city that doesn’t make sense to us right away.

Ten days or so before that story appeared, I spent a long weekend in Houston, meeting up with three old friends ostensibly to see the Warriors, the NBA team I grew up rooting for, play the Rockets — but also just to hang out and eat barbecue and visit the Menil, my favorite museum building in America (just edging out another Texas landmark, the Kimbell in Fort Worth).

Houston is casually written off even more often than Los Angeles, which is saying something. Now the fourth largest city in the country in population — and gaining on third-place Chicago — it’s an unruly place in terms of its urbanism, a place that (as Los Angeles once did) has room, or makes room, for a wide spectrum of architectural production, from the innovative to the ugly. Like Los Angeles, it’s a city that invested heavily in freeways and other car-centric infrastructure last century and remains, in many neighborhoods, a terrible place to walk.

It’s long been a place people go to reinvent themselves, to get rich or to disappear. The flip side of its great tolerance is a certain lack of cohesion, a difficulty in articulating a set of common civic goals. (Here’s where I concede that the instinct behind the New York Times piece on L.A., if little about its execution, was perfectly reasonable.) As is the case in Los Angeles, the greatest thing and the worst thing about Houston are one and the same: Nobody cares what anybody else is doing. Freedom in both places sometimes trumps community. It also tends to trump stale donor-class taste.

Roughly one in four residents of Houston’s Harris County is foreign-born, a rate nearly as high as those in New York and Los Angeles. Houston’s relationship with Dallas, the third biggest city in Texas, is something like L.A.’s with San Francisco; the southern city in each pair is less decorous, less fixed in its civic identity and (at the moment, at least) entirely more vital.

I’ve been to Houston five or six times; I like spending time there largely because I don’t know it as well as I’d like to. That’s another way of saying that while I’m there, I’m reminded of the way in which much of the world interacts with and judges Los Angeles, from a position of alienation and even ignorance. I just happen to enjoy that sensation more than most people do.

If I had to put my finger on what unites Houston and Los Angeles, it is a certain elusiveness as urban object. Both cities are opaque and hard to read. What is Houston? Where does it begin and end? Does it have a center? Does it need one? It’s tough to say, even when you’re there — even when you’re looking directly at it.

People who are used to making quick sense of the world, of ordering it into tidy, discrete categories, tend to be flummoxed.

The same has been said of Los Angeles since its earliest days. Something Carey McWilliams noted about L.A. in 1946 — that it is a place fundamentally ad hoc in spirit, “a gigantic improvisation” — is perhaps even more true of Houston. Before you can pin either city down, you notice that it’s wriggled out of your grasp.

People who are accustomed to making quick sense of the world, to ordering it into neat and sharply defined categories, tend to be flummoxed by both places. And reporters at the New York Times are certainly used to making quick sense of the world. If there’s one reason the paper keeps getting Los Angeles so spectacularly wrong, I think that’s it. Smart, accomplished people don’t like being made to feel out of their depth. Los Angeles makes out-of-town reporters feel out of their depth from their first day here.

Their reaction to that feeling, paradoxically enough, is very often to attempt to write that feeling away — to conquer that sense of dislocation by producing a story that sets out to explain Los Angeles in its entirety. Because it’s a challenge, maybe, or because they simply can’t be convinced, despite all the evidence right in front of them, that Los Angeles, as cities go, is an especially tough nut to crack.

Plenty of journalists have left Los Angeles over the years and moved to New York to work for the New York Times; none of them, as far as I know, has attempted, after two or three months on the job, to write a piece explaining What New York City Means. I can think of many New Yorkers — each of them highly credentialed academically or journalistically or both, which is perhaps the root of the problem — who have come to Los Angeles and tried to pull off that same trick here.

That tendency — to attempt the moon shot, the overarching analysis, too soon — is equal parts hubris and panic. It usually goes about as well as it went this time around for Arango, not incidentally a brand-new arrival in the New York Times bureau here, and Nagourney.

Among the most dedicated scholars of Houston’s urban form in recent years has been Lars Lerup, former dean of the Rice University School of Architecture. In his new book of essays, “The Continuous City,” he argues that the first step in understanding Houston and cities like it is to begin with a certain humility about the nature and scale of the task.

This kind of city has grown so large — in economic and environmental as well as physical reach — that it begins to stretch beyond our field of vision. The best way to grasp it, according to Lerup, is to understand that it is not Manhattan, Boston, San Francisco or Chicago — to recognize it instead as “a vast field with no distinct borders.”

“The old city was a discrete object sitting on a Tuscan hill surrounded by a collectively constructed wall; the new city is everywhere,” he writes. “Only when we accept that we can only attain a partial understanding can work begin.”

Lerup stresses that huge, spread-out cities like Houston — which he also calls “distributed cities,” places where “the spiky downtown is just a blip in the flatness” — have long been tough to read, in part because they are “always in the throes of change.” But the relationship between urbanization and climate change has added a new layer of complexity, because big metro regions and their pollution are exacerbating the ecological crisis. The city now “owns everything” and must answer for everything, “even the raging hurricane bearing down on its coast.” The vast city has grown vaster still.

If there’s one place I part ways with Lerup, it has to do with his insistence that “few conceptual tools have evolved” to help us grapple with the distributed city and its meanings. At least in the case of Los Angeles, the literature on this front is richer, going back many decades, than even many locals realize.

There’s not only McWilliams’ superb, clear-eyed book “Southern California: An Island on the Land,” which I would make required reading for every new hire if I were running the Los Angeles bureau of the New York Times. (Especially the part where McWilliams admits that he hated Los Angeles when he arrived and that it took him “seven long years of exile” to understand and appreciate the city. Seven years! And that was with a brain bigger and more nimble than most.) There’s also architect Charles Moore’s 1984 guidebook, “City Observed: Los Angeles,” which he wrote with Peter Becker and Regula Campbell.

Right at the beginning, Moore, as if to anticipate Lerup, reminds his readers that L.A. is “altogether different from the compact old centers of Manhattan and Boston.” (It is not a discrete object sitting on a Tuscan hill.) Making sense of it, as a result, requires “an altogether different plan of attack.”

That simple bit of advice is the only one journalists newly arrived in Los Angeles really need to get started on the right foot. It’s also one those journalists have been ignoring for 34 years and counting.

