Out of the shadows and into the light: 'Chiaroscuro Woodcut' is a sleeper hit at LACMA

More than the simple and correct pairing of light and shadow — of putting light on the left side of an apple and a shadow on the right — the technique held the potential for visual magic. Skillfully handled, it got its muscle from creating an illusion of illumination emerging from the shadows. With figures and objects materializing in space from darkness and gloom, chiaroscuro could be a pictorial metaphor for enlightenment — the proverbial light bulb moment, or the visual equivalent of something dawning on you.