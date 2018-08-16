Want your own Dumbo from Disneyland? An authentic Skyway car? Why park history is headed to auction

Being a father is a large part of why Kraft is holding the auction. He has a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, who has the extremely rare genetic disorder Coffin-Siris syndrome, which causes physical and mental delays. Daisy does not need a collection of Disneyland memorabilia, but charities that help children like her could certainly use the money that Kraft’s auction will generate. He says he intends to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation and the Chime Institute’s early education programs, though he has not yet disclosed how much that may be.