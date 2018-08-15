The secret nighttime paintings of Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel wrote and illustrated the bulk of his most famous children’s books, including “The Cat in the Hat” and “Horton Hears a Who!” in the 1950s and ’60s, but throughout his nearly 70-year career, he relished painting and drawing at night for his personal pleasure. These idiosyncratic artworks, which displayed a wrier side of his personality, were not seen by the public until after Geisel’s death in 1991.