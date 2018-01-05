Contested art and artifacts from Japanese American internment camps go on view

Allen Hendershott Eaton Collection, Japanese American National Museum

Detail of an oil painting by Estelle Peck Ishigo, who included internment camp barracks looming in distance. Ishigo is one of the artists in the Japanese American National Museum's exhibition "Contested Histories: Art and Artifacts From the Allen Hendershott Eaton Collection." (Allen Hendershott Eaton Collection, Japanese American National Museum)