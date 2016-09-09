Baryshnikov, Diavolo, BodyTraffic and more: L.A.'s dance scene gears up for a breakout season

It’s payoff time: Los Angeles’ dance community, after decades of slow progress, is poised to have a season that’s unprecedented in its breadth and quality.

The biggest stages — Royce Hall and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion — will present the national and international troupes that we have come to expect. But the striking difference this season is that so much worthwhile dance will be generated from companies that call L.A. home.

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

The training of dancers and cultivation of choreographers, directors and audiences has been, and probably will continue to be, a painfully slow, two-steps-forward, one-step-back process, and a major venue dedicated to dance still eludes us. But an increasing number of theaters are stepping up to provide more consistent support to companies based here.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills will have L.A.-based Jacob Jonas’ company on Jan. 13, and the renovated Ford amphitheater in Hollywood will host contemporary Invertigo Dance Theatre on Sept. 30. Barak Ballet is collaborating with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for a Nov. 6 performance at ARC Pasadena inspired by Mars exploration, and next month USC opens its Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center. Jodie Gates, school director and vice dean, is partnering with the Music Center and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for an extravaganza of October shows, exhibitions and discussions celebrating the work of choreographer William Forsythe.

Other dance highlights in the months to come:

SEPT. 23-25

Diavolo and “Passengers”

Diavolo, shown here performing "Cubicle," will premiere new work titled "Passengers." Daniel MacSween Diavolo, shown here performing "Cubicle," will premiere new work titled "Passengers." Diavolo, shown here performing "Cubicle," will premiere new work titled "Passengers." (Daniel MacSween)

Diavolo, an L.A.-born troupe that has made it to the international stage, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a program that includes the new work “Passengers.”

The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $40-$90. (310) 434-3200. www.thebroadstage.com

FULL COVERAGE: Your fall arts and culture guide to L.A.

SEPT. 29-OCT. 23

William Forsythe

Choreographer William Forsythe in 2014. USC Choreographer William Forsythe in 2014. Choreographer William Forsythe in 2014. (USC)

Born in New York but long based in Frankfurt, Germany, William Forsythe is a theatrical provocateur whose radical innovations changed classical dance. Now he’s an artistic advisor and professor at USC’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, where vice dean Jodie Gates is one of Forsythe’s former dancers. Members of Houston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet and San Francisco Ballet will perform classics and newer pieces at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. USC will host three days of events, the Music Center will have a costume exhibition and LACMA will host site-specific performances by professionals and students.

“Focus Forsythe: The Choreographer’s Process,” Sept. 29-30, and “Futures in Motion,” Oct. 14, Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, USC, 849 W. 34th St., Los Angeles, free. “Forsythe Designed: A Costume Exhibition,” Oct. 1-23, Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, free. “Site-Specific Forsythe,” Oct. 15-16, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, museum admission $10-$15. “Celebrate Forsythe” with Houston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet and San Francisco Ballet, Oct. 21-23, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, $34-$138, (213) 972-0711, musiccenter.org/forsythe. General info: kaufman.usc.edu/fall-for-forsythe/.

OCT. 8, 22 and 29

Los Angeles Ballet and “Untouched”

Co-directors Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary kick off the ballet’s second decade with a fall repertory program that includes the company premiere of “Untouched,” a 2010 piece choreographed by New York-based Aszure Barton. Also scheduled: Bournonville’s Pas de Six and Tarantella from the ballet “Napoli” and the return of Balanchine’s brilliant and still-provocative “Stravinsky Violin Concerto.”

On Oct. 8, Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. On Oct. 22, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. On Oct. 29, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $29.50-$104. (310) 998-7782. www.losangelesballet.org.

Caption Frank Gehry’s thoughts on the Broad? Watch his hilarious groan Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange: The Time’s Christopher Hawthorne in conversation with Frank Gehry at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. In this clip, Gehry talks about the design of the Broad Museum. Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange: The Time’s Christopher Hawthorne in conversation with Frank Gehry at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. In this clip, Gehry talks about the design of the Broad Museum. Caption Watch Frank Gehry in conversation with architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne at the Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange During a Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Times’ architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne spoke to Frank Gehry about why he never worked for Richard Neutra, his famous Santa Monica home, and the L.A. River revitalization project. During a Los Angeles Times Ideas Exchange event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Times’ architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne spoke to Frank Gehry about why he never worked for Richard Neutra, his famous Santa Monica home, and the L.A. River revitalization project.

OCT. 15-16

Deborah Hay and Cullberg Ballet

A founding member of the influential Judson Dance Theater collective of the 1960s, Deborah Hay is as focused on the process of creation as the performance. She began exploring the use of technology in choreography back with Bell Labs computer experts in the late ’60s and developed large-scale works with untrained dancers who executed simple, everyday gestures. The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA will present adaptations of a Hay solo in two separate but related events: longtime Hay collaborators Ros Warby and Jeanine Durning in an afternoon performance of “As Holy Sites Go,” and then in the evening, Sweden’s cutting-edge Cullberg Ballet performing “Figure a Sea,” with a sound score by Laurie Anderson.

Freud Playhouse, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. $29-$49 per performance (10% discount with purchase of both). (310) 825-2101. www.cap.ucla.edu.

OCT. 27-29

BodyTraffic

Dancers from BodyTraffic perform at the Music Center Plaza last year. Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times Dancers from BodyTraffic perform at the Music Center Plaza last year. Dancers from BodyTraffic perform at the Music Center Plaza last year. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

This homegrown, high-energy contemporary company will be all over Southern California in the next two months. It’s in Orange County for the Laguna Dance Festival on Sept. 24 and at the new Musco Center in Orange on Oct. 15. But co-directors Lillian Barbeito and Tina Finkelman Berkett also have found an important landing spot at the Broad Stage, where the company had a residency over the summer. There, choreographer Richard Siegal will present a new work to Gershwin, “3 Preludes,” his third piece in the rep (with a fourth planned for next year). The group also has commissions from London-based choreographer Arthur Pita, who has compared his style to that of filmmaker David Lynch, and from Anton Lachky, Czech maker of high-octane and occasionally dark pieces. Barbeito and Finkelman Berkett continue to populate the repertory with works by exciting choreographers who are lesser known in Los Angeles.

The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $40-$90. (310) 434-3200. www.thebroadstage.com.

OCT. 28

Carmen de Lavallade