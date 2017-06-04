5 Picks: Gay Caesar, Standing Rock and opera with an edge

Mark the calendar: As we roll deeper into June, here are some of the performances and exhibitions that have caught the curiosity of Times critics, staff writers and contributors.

1. ‘Young Caesar’

The late, great composer Lou Harrison’s controversial theater piece about Julius Caesar’s love for another man will be performed by the L.A. Phil New Music Group and directed by the opera world’s rising star, Yuval Sharon. June 13, Walt Disney Concert Hall, L.A. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com.

— Richard S. Ginell

2. ‘Thumbprint’

Following a production centered on WikiLeaker Chelsea Manning, Los Angeles Opera’s Off-Grand series presents another topical work, this time the West Coast premiere of Kamala Sankaram’s piece about a Pakistani woman who survives gang rape and brings her attackers to justice. June 15-18, REDCAT, L.A. (213) 972-8001. www.laopera.org.

— Richard S. Ginell

3. ‘Gary Simmons’

In his first L.A. museum exhibition, native Angeleno Gary Simmons explores race, class and memory through large-scale paintings and drawings shot through with references to film, architecture and popular culture. Opens June 28. California African American Museum, L.A. (213) 744-7432. www.caamuseum.org

— Deborah Vankin

4. A farewell and ‘Resurrection’

The Pacific Symphony closes its season by celebrating the career of Pacific Chorale Artistic Director John Alexander, who is retiring. The orchestra, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, and the chorale perform Mahler’s gigantic Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”). June 8-11, Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa. (714) 755-5799. www.pacificsymphony.org.

— Richard S. Ginell

5. ‘Standing Rock: Art and Solidarity’

The Standing Rock protest in North Dakota brought together native and non-native cultures in opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline. This mini-exhibit gathers ephemera from that action, including poster art, clothing and photographs. Autry Museum of the American West, L.A. (323) 667-2000. Through Feb. 18. theautry.org.

— Carolina Miranda

