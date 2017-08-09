The $10 'Hamilton' ticket lottery and how to score seats for L.A. and beyond

“Hamilton” is finally here, and here it will stay from Aug. 11 until Dec. 30. Great, you say, but can I still get tickets? Yes indeed. And here are six ways to do it (spoiler: it probably won’t be cheap).

1. Premium seats. Authentic, non-resale “premium” seats are still available through the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and its official ticket agent, Ticketmaster. You just have to pay. These are good orchestra seats, and they start at $650.

2. Verified resale. The Pantages and Ticketmaster list “verified resale” tickets; a recent check of preview performances showed prices at $236 (for rear mezzanine) and up. Looking all the way into December, the lowest price was $214. Warning: Resale prices will change with availability.

3. Other resale. You can try other outlets such as StubHub or EBay. A scan of the former revealed tickets under $200 for only two nights during the L.A. run, and they were for some of the worst seats in the house. And why would anyone shell out $1,000-plus on EBay when $650 orchestra seats are still for sale directly through the Pantages? That is one plus of the show’s premium-seat pricing: It puts a theoretical cap on the profits of scalpers.

4. $10 ticket lottery. The Pantages has said that for all performances 40 orchestra seats will be sold for $10 each through a lottery. The national tour and the Pantages have yet to confirm details for how it will work in Los Angeles; this article will be updated when that time comes. In New York, a digital lottery is held on the day of the performance (matinee and evening). Each person is limited to one entry, and each winner can request up to two tickets. Winners are chosen randomly and notified by email. They have 60 minutes to pay for the tickets by credit card online. Unclaimed tickets are sold to the in-person cancellation line at the theater box office.

5. San Diego. After the national tour closes in L.A., it moves to San Diego where it will perform from Jan. 6-28. The on-sale date for those tickets has not been announced.

6. Other cities? If you are that determined, yes, “Hamilton” is still running in New York (where tickets remain possibly more expensive than in L.A.) as well as in Chicago. For the latter, a spot check showed authentic tickets for as low as $147 (“obstructed” or “limited” view). Or perhaps you’d prefer London? A fourth production of “Hamilton” begins performances at the Victoria Palace Theatre in November. Or you can wait until February when a fifth production, and a second national tour, begins in Seattle.

Look for “Hamilton” national tour updates, behind-the-scenes features, cast profiles and more, all to be posted at latimes.com/hamilton.

craig.nakano@latimes.com

Twitter: @cnakano