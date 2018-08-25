The Hollywood Stage: Bryan Cranston, Michael C. Hall, Keri Russell and 'Tootsie' headed for the theater

Our latest roundup of love affairs between Hollywood and the theater world include Michael C. Hall, Keri Russell and Adam Driver, all among the well-known names from TV and film to head for Broadway. Here is some of the most notable casting and production news:
“Network”: Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston returns to Broadway as the infamous anchorman Howard Beale, whose full-throated refrain, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore” remains a most memorable moment from the 1976 Academy Award-winning film written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet. The live adaptation is transferring to the Cort Theatre after a sold-out run at London’s National Theatre, where Cranston won an Olivier Award for his work. Performances are scheduled to begin Nov. 10.
“Glengarry Glen Ross”: TV fans know Amy Morton for her role on “Chicago P.D.,” but the theater veteran will be directing an all-female version of David Mamet’s 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play about conniving real estate agents in the Windy City. Mamet adapted the play into a 1992 film starring Al Pacino and Jack Lemmon, among others. Morton’s version is scheduled to begin performances in 2019, with specific dates, casting and venue yet to be announced.
“Tootsie”: The 1982 Sydney Pollack comedy starred Dustin Hoffman as an actor who dresses as a woman to score a starring role on a daytime soap opera. The theater adaptation, dubbed a “comedy musical,” will open at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in 2019. The show features an original score by recent Tony Award winner David Yazbek (“The Band’s Visit”). Scott Ellis directs, and Robert Horn is writing the book. Previews begin March 29, with opening night scheduled for April 23.
“Thom Pain (based on nothing)”: “Dexter” and “Six Feet Under” star Michael C. Hall will play the title role in Signature Theatre’s Off-Broadway production of Will Eno’s 2004 one-man play, which had an L.A. run in 2016 starring Rainn Wilson. The show unfolds as a rambling monologue about the protagonist’s difficult life. The play, directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, is set to begin previews on the Irene Diamond Stage on Oct. 23, with an opening night scheduled for Nov. 11.
“Burn This”: Keri Russell (“The Americans”) and Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman” and “Girls”) will star in a Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1987 play about the wounds left by the accidental drowning of a young, gay dancer. Tony-winner Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”) directs, with a venue yet to be announced. Performances are scheduled to begin in March.
“Waitress”: The hit Broadway musical based on the 2007 Adrienne Shelly film of the same name is slated to premiere at London’s Adelphi Theatre next spring. The national tour is currently at the Hollywood Pantages. The musical, about a pregnant waitress hoping to win a pie contest in order to leave her abusive husband, has a score by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles and is directed by Tony-Award winner Diane Paulus (“Pippin”).