Is there comedy in death? Playwright José Rivera on the dark twists of 'Nikki Corona'

“Before production begins, your entire focus is the play itself,” he says. “You want to make sure it’s airtight and logical. You want to make sure that the images all work together well, and that every character has an arc. And you never know, until you get into rehearsal, what the physical or logistical or emotional challenges are going to be. Actors will have very specific questions about the flow of scenes. I have to be ready to justify why things happen the way they do.”