LA Phil at 100: How the orchestra rose from humble roots to become one of the world's best

The LA Phil’s upcoming season will lead to the 100th anniversary of the announcement in the Los Angeles Times on June 11, 1919, of a new orchestra for a booming town. This season of its centennial, the institution will surely break every orchestra record in the book with more than 50 commissions of new work. There will be a multitude of dance, theater and opera projects. There will be symphonic cycles; crossovers into pop and jazz, world music and film scores; a spotlight on Los Angeles’ African American symphonic music and the avant garde. Then there are the numerous community events including a massive eight-mile street party and a free Hollywood Bowl concert; and projects for its youth orchestra YOLA. Oh, yes, there’s also that $500-million fundraiser close to its goal. A big gift from John Williams. I’m surely leaving something out.