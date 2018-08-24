Memories of Bernstein: What Lenny means to me, by Joshua Bell, André Watts, Marin Alsop and more

As a musician who has made my own path and my own rules, much more by instinct than by design, I look to LB as my guide to an adventurous life in music. Throughout his life, he remained an iconoclast and an explorer, fearless of any new territory that invited and excited him. He was driven by fierce curiosity and passion, and by a bone-deep belief that the music mattered, urgently, in his world and his time. He believed — really, truly, impulsively, stubbornly — that the music could heal and unite us, could help us to attain the promise of our democracy and awaken the better angels of our nature. That conviction pushed him to keep trying new things, to reach and teach, succeed and fail, to search within, and to spread the music as far and wide as it could possibly go. The music he made, the life he lived, cleared the path and laid the ground for me, for us, to build on. It’s the foundation for the freedom I feel to follow my curiosity, to explore new terrain, to reach and teach, and to act on my own stubborn belief that in our world, in our time, the music matters.