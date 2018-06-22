Leonard Bernstein at the Skirball: 10 objects from the life of a genius

It came into his life around age 10. “His Aunt Clara was moving into a smaller place and she had nowhere to put her upright piano,” Alexander Bernstein says. “She kind of left it in the hallway of my dad’s parents’ house. The story goes that there was this moment when he touched a key and made a sound. He almost laughed to himself; that’s a bad Hollywood movie moment, this absolute revelation of touching the piano. Within weeks, he was playing tunes and inventing harmonies.”