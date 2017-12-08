Pacific Asia, by way of Pasadena: The renovated USC museum's new look

The dragon-guarded gates to the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena are reopening to the public for the first time in more than a year after the seismic retrofit of its 1924 building, a makeover of galleries and construction of a new gift shop, among other changes.
Centuries-old Vishnu and Buddha sculptures will be on view with the exhibition "Winds From Fusang: Mexico and China in the Twentieth Century," exploring the influence of Western artists in the East.
The Times paid an early visit for a pictorial preview before the crowds arrived for opening weekend. Admission to the museum will be free through Dec. 17.
