Philharmonic makes debut; new orchestra raises tone of local music

For the programme, a few brief words owing to space limitations. It was a truly worthy one, chosen not for its novelty but from the standpoint of familiarity — such a programme as is a test and a delight if well done by a new organization. In his interpretations Rothwell seemed at his best in the movements affording the opportunities for broader contrasts. His renditions of the symphonic poem, “Les Preludes” and Chabrier’s “Espana,” are the most distinct triumphs, and were greeted with bravos. His effects were equally brilliant in the rapid movements of the Dvorak “New World Symphony.” In all of these the full breadth of his dramatic style is apparent. He glories in thunderous climaxes, shading down to the subtly-voiced whisperings of the woodwinds. He can make the violins sing a melody with penetrating beauty. You could realize at times that he was not getting the finer effects he desired, but that will be only a matter of rehearsals now, for everything indicated yesterday the certainty of a triumphal first season for the Philharmonic Orchestra.