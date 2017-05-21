5 picks: Mark the calendar for Björk VR, Yuja and Fornés

What’s on the radar of Times critics, writers and contributors? Here are five things that caught our curiosity:

1. Björk, the VR experience

Björk, the singer and composer, has sold out her May 30 debut at Walt Disney Concert Hall. But Björk, the artist, still has timed tickets available for “Björk Digital,” an exhibition running through June 4 that includes six virtual-reality experiences. Don a custom headset and you can venture to such places as Björk’s mouth. Magic Box at the Reef, L.A. (323) 850-2000, www.laphil.com

— Jessica Gelt

2. Yuja, times two

If piano virtuosity is more your musical speed, Yuja Wang tackles all three of Bartók’s finger-busting piano concertos over the span of two weekends — the last in May and the first in June. Walt Disney Concert Hall, L.A. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com

— Richard S. Ginell

3. Marisa Merz at the Hammer

The Italian painter, sculptor and installation artist will have her first U.S. retrospective, “Marisa Merz: The Sky Is a Great Space,” opening June 4. The show spans five decades and a variety of media. Hammer Museum, Westwood. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

— Deborah Vankin

4. ‘The Conduct of Life’

If you don’t know the poetic-political work of María Irene Fornés, you mustn’t miss this opportunity to see one of her finest dramas. Jose Luis Valenzuela directs this Hero Theatre production of a play that examines the compromises and conflicts of women living in a totalitarian society warped by male violence. Tickets are on sale now for performances starting June 8. Rosenthal Theater at Inner City Arts, L.A. www.herotheatre.org

— Charles McNulty

5. ‘Oracle’ at the Broad

More than 30 objects from the permanent collection parse the meaning and consequences of modern globalization. The exhibition includes work by Mark Bradford, William Kentridge, El Anatsui and Julie Mehretu, as well as recent acquisitions by Sterling Ruby and Oscar Murillo. Make reservations for the museum’s free timed admission and check out “Oracle” before it closes Sept. 3. The Broad, L.A. (213) 232-6200. www.thebroad.org

— Deborah Vankin

