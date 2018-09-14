'Blue Boy' revisited: The Huntington is saving its 18th-century masterpiece — and you get to watch

The messier, more laborious structural work, such as repairing the wooden stretcher and reaffixing the lining canvas, will take place privately over the next three to four months in O’Connell’s lab. Then the artwork will return to the public lab for final conservation, during which O’Connell will do “in-painting” on tiny areas of the canvas, paying careful attention to texture and opacity while adding modern conservation colors to match Gainsborough’s. “Carefully hiding the damage,” she says. “My work is done when you don’t see it. Because I don’t want to alter the painting at all. I just want the painting to be read and understood the way it should be.”