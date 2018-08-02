Sara Bareilles on life after 'Waitress,' being a misfit and songs about Obama

Stepping away from “Waitress” will not be easy, but Bareilles is itching to make a new record of her own music, and she already has started the process. Her last album, “What’s Inside: Songs From Waitress,” landed at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 when it debuted in 2015, but that was all wrapped up in the show. Bareilles’ new album, she says, will be about channeling her feelings about the world into her music.