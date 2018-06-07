Lindsay Mendez rides 'Carousel' to a Tony nomination. L.A. watchers, please note: She's a Norwalk native

When I was working on “Dogfight,” I was in a rehearsal with [director] Joe Mantello and Derek Klena. We were working on a scene, and we kept doing it and Joe kept giving us notes, and then we’d try it again. At some point — we had done it three or four times — I said, “Achh. I just want to get this right for you.” And Joe said, “Lindsay, you’re never going to get it ‘right.’ There is no ‘right.’ I just want you to keep trying things. Every night something will be different. I want you to breathe and live in it, and be open and react.” It’s so funny. I find that actors are all control freaks in a business where we have no control. [Laughs] To learn that I had to let that control go, that granted me so much freedom. I’m grateful to Joe every day for that.