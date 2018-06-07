Steven Hoggett, the 'Cursed Child' choreographer making magic with Hogwarts capes

Another inspiration — this time for the fascistic tableaux in the court of Voldemort — came from an unlikely source: the New Zealand national rugby team. At the start of each game, the players do a version of the “haka,” an indigenous dance of the Maoris. “They do this sequence on the pitch to scare the [hell] out of their opponents. We didn’t want to do anything military, because we’d done that before,” the choreographer said, referring to the previous Hoggett-Tiffany collaboration “Black Watch.” “It’s unorthodox in style and feeling but right because it’s all about physical intimidation and ritual.