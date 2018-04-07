It's National Poetry Month: Celebrate with words that give voice to pictures

Abrams Books for Young Readers

In the new book "World Make Way," 18 poets composed texts inspired by artworks from the Met. Some give voice to people depicted in the paintings, others provide back stories or epilogues to the scenes unfolding on the canvas.

