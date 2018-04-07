It's National Poetry Month: Celebrate with words that give voice to pictures

For the new book “World Make Way,” 18 contemporary writers have composed poems inspired by different artworks in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Some have written in the voice of a person in the painting; others have imagined a back story or epilogue to the scene unfolding on the canvas. In celebration of National Poetry Month, we share a few examples from the new book, edited by Lee Bennett Hopkins. Though published by Abrams Books for Young Readers, the concept behind “World Make Way” proves ageless.
Resistance
By Cynthia Cotten
He calls himself a handler,
this puny person
with his rope, his shouts,
his “I am your master”
attitude
Thinks he can subdue me,
stifle my spirit,
bend me
to
his will.
But no, I say,
no!
I will not be broken,
controlled,
tamed.
Let others trot willingly
towards servitude,
obedience,
confinement —
towards mere
existence.
I chose life.
Alone
in the light of my
magnificence,
I will fight
until no fight
remains.
My Dog and I
By Ann Whitford Paul
My dog and I
sit,
watch
the tufted cloud quilt
spread overhead,
hiding the listless sun,
painting the leaden sky
dull
dark,
dreary.
My dog and I should leave
before that quilt
spills its chilly wet.
But here we sit,
my dog and I,
each waiting
for the other
to make
the first move.
Cat Watching a Spider
By Julie Fogliano
so silent and certain,
a spider
can cause
a watchful and wondering cat
to pause
all prowl and prance
and teeth and claws