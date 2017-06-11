The week ahead in L.A. classical music, June 11-18: 'Frida,' 'Thumbprint' and more

Mozart, Madrigals and More! Pittance Chamber Music, featuring members of the L.A. Opera orchestra and chorus, performs works by Mozart, Villa-Lobos and others; with guest dancer Damara Titmus. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org.

Ojai Music Festival The annual four-day festival concludes; program details at www.ojaifestival.org. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai; other venues. Sun., various times. $20-$150. (805) 646-2053.

Pasadena Master Chorale Fauré’s Requiem and Heinrich Schütz’s “Musikalische Exequien.” Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 208-0009.

Redemption & Renewal Pacific Symphony is joined by Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists for Mahler’s Second Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Robert Thies performs. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble play pieces by Mozart and Elgar. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Young Caesar The LA Phil New Music Group and a cohort of singers and dancers present Lou Harrison’s controversial 1971 opera about a love affair between Julius Caesar and another man. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$58. (323) 850-2000.

Thumbprint L.A. Opera’s “Off Grand” series presents the West Coast premiere of Kamala Sankaram’s opera about Pakistani human rights activist Mukhtar Mai. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 2 p.m.; ends June 18. $69. (213) 972-8001.

Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Grieg’s “Holberg” Suite and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” plus Bach’s A-Minor Violin Concerto and Double Violin Concerto featuring violinist Nathan Cole; and Jeremy Turner’s new “Five Came Back” Suite (Sat. only). Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $50. Also, the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $50-$125. (323) 420-6724.

Broadway: The Golden Age Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by Liza Minnelli, Alan Cumming, Joel Grey and Storm Large in the season opener. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.

Frida Mezzo-soprano Laura Virella sings the title role as Long Beach Opera presents the Southern California premiere of Robert Xavier Rodríguez’s opera about renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo; in Spanish and English; performed outdoors. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Sat., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends June 25. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.

Firebird Balalaika Ensemble Traditional Ukrainian and Eastern European music and more. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574. Also, Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Dr., Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.

Lux Aeterna 20th Anniversary Concert Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the Lauridsen favorite, plus works by Billy Childs and Esa-Pekka Salonen. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m.; also Thu., June 22, 8 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.

Opening Night at the Bowl Conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra are joined by classic-rock band Moody Blues and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles; show includes fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $26-$190. (323) 850-2000.

Parnassus Society Violinist Emily Uematsu and pianist perform works by Brahms, Prokofiev, Stravinsky and Ravel. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $5-$29. (949) 480-4278.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Placentia Community Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Pianist Daniel Schlosberg performs works by Beethoven, Ruggles and Poulenc. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.