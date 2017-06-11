The week ahead in L.A. dance, June 11-18: Eifman Ballet's 'Red Giselle' and more

Julianne & Derek Hough: Move Beyond Live on Tour The siblings and former “Dancing With the Stars” pros perform. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $35-$129. (888) 929-7849.

Tchaikovsky in Ballet Selections from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty” and more, plus a dance from “The Nutcracker” based on the original choreographer’s notes. American Contemporary Ballet, The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 6 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 4 p.m. $50-$105. (800) 838-3006.

Red Giselle Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg presents this fantasy inspired by the tragic life of Russian ballerina Olga Spessivtseva. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends June 18. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Right & Left L.A. premiere of a new work by Beijing-based choreographer Gu Jiani. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 405-2100.

Ecos de España Spanish classical and flamenco music and dance. East L.A. Library, 4837 E. 3rd St., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (323) 264-0155.

Immigrant Stories Part 1 Floricanto Dance Theater presents new works inspired by the true stories of community members. Lincoln High School Performing Arts Theater, 3501 N. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $7-$10. (323) 261-0385.