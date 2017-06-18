The week ahead in L.A. dance, June 18-25: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and more

DANCE

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Red Giselle Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg presents this fantasy inspired by the tragic life of famed Russian ballerina Olga Spessivtseva. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Tchaikovsky in Ballet Selections from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” etc., plus a dance from “The Nutcracker” based on the original choreographer’s notes. American Contemporary Ballet, The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., 2 and 4 p.m. $50-$105. (800) 838-3006.

Fluid Memories C. Eule Dance helps celebrate Culver City’s centennial. The Actors Gang, Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 7 p.m. $10, $20; children under 12 free (Sat., 4 p.m. performance only). (310) 838-4264.

Peel Entity Contemporary Dance performs. Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $25. (323) 736-0328.

Tchaikovsky Eifman Ballet explores the life and times of the great Russian novelist in an updated version of this 1993 work. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 25. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.

Beyond the Waterfront Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre teams with composer Juhi Bansal and singers from LA Opera for this new site-specific fable about sirens and sailors. Port of Los Angeles, 2456 S. Signal St., Berth 58, San Pedro. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (213) 536-5820.

Brand Associates’ Dance Series Viver Brasil performs. Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free; limited seating. (818) 548-2051.

A Night of Contemporary Works Barak Ballet performs. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$75. www.barakballet.org.

Forever Flamenco With dancers Mizuho Sato, Daniela Zermeño and Spain’s Lola Mayo. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.