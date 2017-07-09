The week ahead in L.A. classical music, July 9-16: The LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Coloratura soprano Julia Radosz performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Piano Spheres: Ray-Kallay Piano Duo Pianists Vicki Ray and Aron Kallay present a program pairing keyboards and electronics; part of DuoFest. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 8 p.m. $30; student and senior discounts available. (626) 683-6801.

Rodgers, Hammerstein, and the Organ California Philharmonic is joined by guest vocalists for classic show tunes, and organist Phillip Smith is featured on works by Saint-Saens and Richard Strauss. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

SummerFest 17 Pacific Piano Trio performs a Beethoven trio and is joined by guest violist Brian Dembow for works by Turina and Dvorak in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live Trio Céleste performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Dudamel & Stars of Ballet Special guests including American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for selections from classic ballet scores by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Adolphe Adam. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Potential Energy Aperture Duo and Autoduplicity present works by Christian Wolff, Kaija Saariaho, et al.; part of DuoFest. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tue., 8 p.m. $30; student and senior discounts available. (626) 683-6801.

Beethoven’s Ninth With Dudamel The LA Phil is joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists for the composer’s final symphony; program also includes Copland’s “Fanfare For the Common Man” plus “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m.; also Tue., July 18. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

L.A. Tarot Panic Duo (violinist Pasha Tseitlin and pianist Nic Gerpe), soprano Justine Aronson and pianist Richard Valitutto perform in a program that includes excerpts from Veronika Krausas’ “Hopscotch Tarot”; part of DuoFest. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. $30; student and senior discounts available. (626) 683-6801.

iPalpiti Soloists in Encinitas The annual iPalpiti Festival gets underway with a series of intimate concerts showcasing six up-and-coming musicians. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15. (760) 633-2746.

Tony Bennett and Dudamel The crooner joins the LA Phil for a selection of his classic songs; program also includes works by Verdi, Puccini and Mancini. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

Belrose Duo Cellist David Garrett and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett perform works by Grieg, Ginastera, Piazzolla and John Williams. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org.

Ludwig van DuoFest finale features this rarely performed salute to Beethoven. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. $30; student and senior discounts available. (626) 683-6801.

The Royals MenAlive Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus sings songs by Elvis, Madonna, Bowie, et al. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $39, $49. (949) 854-4646.

Music from Jersey Boys and Beyond Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by vocal group the Midtown Men. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.