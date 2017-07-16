The week ahead in L.A. classical music, July 16-23: 'Beethoven's Ninth With Dudamel' and more

iPalpiti Soloists in Encinitas Up-and-coming musicians perform. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Sun., 2 p.m. $15. (760) 633-2746.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Symphony in the Cities Pacific Symphony performs works by Bach, Bernstein, Sousa, Johann Strauss II and John Williams. Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach. Sun., 7 p.m. Also, Oso Viejo Community Park, 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo. Sat., 7 p.m. And, Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge, 20 Lake Road, Irvine. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799.

Beethoven’s Ninth With Dudamel The LA Phil is joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists for the composer’s final symphony; program also includes Copland’s “Fanfare For the Common Man” plus “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Flutist Katherine Marsh and percussionist Timm Boatman play works by Dwight Dixon, Katherine Hoover, et al. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

iPalpiti Orchestra Selections to be announced. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $25. (760) 633-2746.

Dudamel Conducts Wagner The LA Phil is joined Los Angeles Master Chorale for selections from the musical dramas “Tannhäuser,” “The Flying Dutchman” and “Die Meistersinger.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Soul/Town Rachael Worby and the MUSE/IQUE orchestra are joined by veteran singer Darlene Love for a program ranging from 19th-century gospel to 1960s R&B. Caltech’s Beckman Mall Lawn, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25-$200. www.muse-ique.com.

iPalpiti Orchestral Ensemble of International Laureates Works by Schubert and Mahler. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $29-$39. (949) 480-4278.

SummerFest 17 Piano Trio Céleste performs works by Beethoven, Mozart, et al., in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live iPalpiti Festival soloists perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.