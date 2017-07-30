The week ahead in L.A. classical music, July 30-Aug. 6: Debussy with the LA Phil and more

An Afternoon in Old Vienna With Judith Hill The Grammy-winning vocalist joins California Philharmonic for standards and original songs; program also includes works by Brahms, Bruckner and Johann Strauss II. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Coloratura soprano Jessie Tisdale and pianist Daniel Faltus perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live iPalpiti Festival soloists perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Mirga & La Mer Associate conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla leads the LA Phil in Debussy’s “La Mer” and “Afternoon of a Faun,” Sibelius’ “Scene with Cranes” and “Valse triste,” and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Beatrice Rana. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Nancy Fierro plays pieces by Debussy, et al. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Sound the Trumpet! Guest conductor Vasily Petrenko leads the LA Phil in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Richard Strauss’ “Don Juan,” and Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto in E-flat with trumpeter Tamás Pálfalvi. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert The LA Phil under guest conductor David Newman performs John Williams’ score to accompany a screening of the 1981 adventure tale. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The Weston Duo performs music for piano and saxophone. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Pianist Conor Hanick performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.