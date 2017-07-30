The week ahead in L.A. dance, July 30-Aug. 6: BalletNow and more

BalletNow Dancers from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, the Royal Ballet, “So You Think You Can Dance,” etc., perform. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.

Giselle La Scala Ballet Company performs the classic supernatural fable about a heartbroken peasant girl. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

DancerPalooza Fourth-annual event features workshops, dance intensives, films and showcases, plus evening performances of works by Martha Nichols, Teddy Forance, et al. The Beverly O’Neill Theater and other venues, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Mon.-next Sun. Various prices; some free events. Tickets and info at www.dancerpalooza.com.

No Side Now Los Angeles Performance Practice presents a program of new experimental dance. Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.

Backhausdance: Then & Now The OC-based contemporary dance company launches its 15th season with a retrospective. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $20-$38.50. (844) 626-8726.

Technicolor Drip Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre performs this new site-specific work as part of the Culver City centennial’s “1988” series. Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Next Sun., 1 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.heididuckler.org.