The week ahead in L.A. classical, Aug. 6-13: Mendelssohn, Vivaldi and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The Weston Duo performs music for piano and saxophone. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Pianist Conor Hanick performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

All-Mendelssohn Guest conductor Karina Canellakis leads the LA Phil in the composer’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Overture, Symphony No. 4, and Violin Concerto in E minor featuring violinist and concertmaster Martin Chalifour. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

All-Vivaldi Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the LA Phil in the composer’s “Stabat Mater” featuring countertenor Tim Mead, “Gloria” with Pacific Chorale, and two violin concertos with violinist Simone Porter. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Choral Festival Pacific Chorale is joined by singers from local community, school, university, church and temple choirs for Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 5 p.m. Free. (714) 662-2345.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Classical guitarist Rafael Elizondo performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sunday Concert Tuesday Musicale of Pasadena presents classical accordionist Paul Shemet, soprano Ingrid Helge, et al. Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. Free. (626) 744-4066.

Shakespeare in Love California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale perform selections from Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Nino Rota’s score for the film “Romeo and Juliet” and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

SummerFest 17 The Lyris Quartet performs works by Haydn, Janacek and Ravel in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live Violinist Yu Eun Kim and pianist Sung Chang perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.