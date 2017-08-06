The week ahead in L.A. dance, Aug. 6-13: American Contemporary Ballet and more

Technicolor Drip Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre performs this new site-specific work as part of the Culver City centennial’s “1988” series. Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 1 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.heididuckler.org.

Le Fate in Italia The fairies from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” dance to music from Rossini’s “Guillaume Tell” in this new mash-up by choreographer Lincoln Jones; program also includes Jones’ new choreography to dances from Léo Delibes’ “Lakmé.” American Contemporary Ballet, The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m; Sat., 6 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 4 p.m. p.m. $50-$105. (800) 838-3006.

Big World Fun Kutturan Chamoru Foundation presents traditional Chamoru music and dance from Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in an hour-long show geared to children ages 4 to 12. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Aug. 12. Sat., 10 a.m. $5; 12 and under, free; reservations recommended. (323) 461-3673.

Emotions The newly formed Blind Dance Company, made up of performers who are sightless, gives its first-ever performance. The Lazarus Experience, 224 E. 11th St., Loft 501, L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $20, $25. www.creoutreach.org.

Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet The troupe is accompanied by Jacaranda Chamber Orchestra for a program that includes the world premiere of composer Zbynek Mateju’s “Joshua Tree Symphony.” Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-650. (323) 343-6600.

Unbounded A Stage of Our Own presents an interactive performance featuring original works inspired by cultural and ancestral connections. Pieter Performance Space, 420 W. Avenue 33, L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $10. (310) 941-8379.

Dance in Progress Kai Hazelwood presents new works by L.A.-based choreographers. Downtown Dance & Movement, 1144 S. Hope St., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $12. (213) 335-3511.