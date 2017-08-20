The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Aug. 20-27: Mozart's Requiem and more

Carmen The Opera Buffs present a concert version of Bizet’s beloved romantic tragedy. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $125. (323) 356-0047.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts A string quartet performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

SummerFest 17 Piano Trio Tuscany performs works by Mozart, Schubert and Smetana in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble performs works by Bartok and Mozart. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

World’s Best Marches California Philharmonic’s summer-season finale features works by Tchaikovsky, Elgar and Sousa, plus Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” featuring pianist Daniel Lessner. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

The Planets With Dudamel Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil and women of the Los Angeles Master Chorale in Holst’s suite for orchestra; program also includes the world premiere of Daníel Bjarnason’s “Scordatura.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Dudamel & Mozart’s Requiem The LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale join forces for Mozart’s mass; program also includes John Adams’ “Harmonium.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Glow/Town Rachael Worby and the MUSE/IQUE orchestra are joined by “Hamilton’s” Joshua Henry and tap dancer Savion Glover for a celebration of classical music, jazz, Motown and more. Caltech’s Beckman Mall Lawn, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25-$200. www.muse-ique.com.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Guitarist Gregg Goodhart performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Flutist Susan Greenberg, et al., perform works by Kuhlau and Reger. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Topanga Symphony 36th-season opener features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, Brahms’ Tragic Overture, and Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G minor with violinist Aubree Oliverson. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com