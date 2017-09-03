The week ahead in L.A. dance, Sept. 3-10: Flamenco star Jesús Carmona and more

Anaïs, A Dance Opera Multidisciplinary work explores the life and times of famed diarist Anaïs Nin. The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $22-$75. (805) 965-5400.

Impetus Spanish flamenco dancer Jesús Carmona and company perform. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673.

3 Piece Suite Kai Hazelwood and collaborators celebrate L.A.’s bisexual community. Downtown Dance & Movement, 1144 S. Hope St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $15. www.eventbrite.com.

Fall Festival Katie Critchlow and Christopher Sellars of Utah’s Ballet West perform as part of this showcase presented by Ballet Repertory Theatre. Golden West College, Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.

Pragati Traditional Indian dance with Mallika Sarabhai and Ensemble and L.A.-based Leela Dance Collective. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 6 p.m. $35-$100. (949) 854-4646.

San Pedro Festival of the Arts Preview With Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers and others. People’s Place, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. www.TriArtSP.com.