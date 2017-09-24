The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Sept. 24-Oct. 1: LA Phil's season opener and more

Los Angeles Master Chorale The ensemble performs Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” to open its 54th season; with the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and guest vocalists. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.

Neighborhood Concert Members of the LA Phil and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles play chamber music by Mozart, Schubert and Haydn. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 355-5237.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Classical guitarist Lee Zimmer performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Soul of Korea Featuring pianist Sung Chang, plus performers from the Korean American Youth Performing Association, et al. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 4 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Sundays Live Los Angeles Winds perform selections by Mendelssohn, Wagner, et al. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Opening Night Concert & Gala: Mozart — The Early Years Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil open their regular season with Mozart’s Symphony No. 1, selected vocal works with soprano Anna Prohaska and countertenor Tim Mead, and Double Piano Concerto featuring pianists Yuja Wang and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. $99-$306. (323) 850-2000.

Carmen LA Opera stages Bizet’s tragedy; soprano Ana María Martínez stars. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends next Sun., 2 p.m. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Mozart 1791: Final Piano Concerto Pianist Javier Perianes joins Dudamel and the LA Phil for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27; program also includes Mozart vocal works with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$210. (323) 850-2000.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra 50th-season opener includes Bernstein’s “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium)” featuring violinist Joshua Bell, Brahms’ Serenade No. 1, and Mozart’s Overture from “The Abduction from the Seraglio”; with guest conductor Jaime Martín. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.

Dueling Harpsichords Desert Baroque Duo performs. First United Methodist Church, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (562) 698-0022.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianists Angelika Fuchs and Anton Smirnoff perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Orchestra Santa Monica All-Mozart program includes Symphonies Nos. 33 and 36, plus Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish,” featuring violinist Gallia Kastner. Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.

Sundays Live The Möller-Fratecelli Guitar Duo performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.