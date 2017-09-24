The week ahead in L.A. dance, Sept. 24-Oct. 1: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and more

Anaïs, A Dance Opera Multidisciplinary work explores the life and times of famed diarist Anaïs Nin. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $40-$50. (714) 744-7677.
Sur les traces du Dinozard (In Search of Dinozord) Congolese choreographer Faustin Linyekula and Studios Kabako present this dance-theater piece exploring war, devastation and hope. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20-$30. (213) 237-2800.
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago The company celebrates its 40th anniversary with pieces choreographed by William Forsythe, Robyn Mineko Williams and Nacho Duato. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $55-$150. (949) 854-4646.
Tzu Chi “Thousands of Helping Hands” Concert China Disabled People’s Performing Art Troupe presents the Buddhism-themed dance work “My Dream”; musician Daniel Ho and the All-American Boys Chorus also perform. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $58-$198. (888) 929-7849.