The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Oct. 29-Nov. 5: Moscow State Symphony Orchestra and more

Classical

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Beethoven Was a Lesbian: A Tribute to Pauline Oliveros International Contemporary Ensemble salutes the late avant-garde composer. ONE Archives at the USC Libraries, 909 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; reservations required. www.visionsandvoices.usc.edu

Colburn@Soka Pianist Rodolfo Leone plays pieces by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Season opener features Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 1 & 5 plus West Coast premieres from Stephen Hartke and Gabriella Smith. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.

La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast) The Philip Glass Ensemble and guest vocalists perform the composer’s own score to accompany a screening of Jean Cocteau’s 1946 fantasy. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Tue., 8 p.m. $41 and up. (213) 972-8001.

L.A. Jewish Symphony Chamber Players Works by Prokofiev, Glick, et al. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.

Los Angeles Baroque Players The period-instrument ensemble plays pieces by Bach, Telemann, et al. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, 655 N. Bundy Dr., L.A. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $5-$30. (323) 254-9613.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Ann Patrick Green performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Pacific Chorale The ensemble opens its 50th season with a program that includes Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 5:30 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 662-2345.

Symphonie Fantastique Principal guest conductor Susanna Malkki leads the LA Phil in the Berlioz favorite plus the composer’s “Queen Mab” Scherzo, and the U.S. premiere of Luca Francesconi’s “Duende — The Dark Notes” featuring violinist Leila Josefowicz. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Sundays Live The Cracow Duo perform works for cello and piano by Chopin, Paderewski, et al. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Topanga Symphony Elgar’s Enigma Variations, plus works by Bruch and Geminiani. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Symphony No. 9; Amit Poznansky’s “Footnote,” Suite for Orchestra; and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Yefim Bronfman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $54-$162. (323) 850-2000.

Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra Richard Strauss’ “Don Juan” and “Ein Heldenleben,” plus Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Denis Matsuev; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 7 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.

The Monkey’s Paw and The Medium Pacific Opera Project pairs Brooke deRosa’s new musical terror tale with Gian Carlo Menotti’s supernatural thriller. Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. Also, Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $20, $25; tables, $65 and $125. (323) 739-6122.

Phantom of the Opera Organist Clark Wilson accompanies a screening of the silent 1925 thriller starring Lon Chaney. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $32-$62. (323) 850-2000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Calico Winds perform. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Mariinsky Orchestra Valery Gergiev leads the orchestra in Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9, Scriabin’s Symphony No. 3, and Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Denis Matsuev. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $54-$162. (323) 850-2000.

Baroque Conversations Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra principal cellist Andrew Shulman, et al., perform concertos by Vivaldi, Leo, and C.P.E. Bach. Zipper Concert Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (213) 622-7001.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil and guest vocalists in Mendelssohn’s musical take on Shakespeare’s fantasy tale, with actors performing scenes from the Bard’s play. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$194. (323) 850-2000.

Moscow State Symphony Orchestra Rachmaninov’s “The Rock,” Scriabin’s Symphony No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Dmitry Masleev. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $43-$85. (818) 677-3000. Also, Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $48, $60. (949) 480-4278.

Nabucco Plácido Domingo stars in LA Opera’s staging of Verdi’s epic inspired by the story of the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

First Fridays at First Hausmann Quartet plays pieces by Haydn and Missy Mazzoli. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Tribute to Ella Guest vocalists join Pacific Symphony for a salute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$139. (714) 755-5799.

Human Nature: Sonic Botany Composer and performance artist Guillermo Galindo presents a work inspired by the exhibition “Visual Voyages.” The Huntington, Garden Court, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., noon. Free with museum admission; $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.

wild Up The L.A.-based experimental classical ensemble performs. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.

Culver City Symphony Orchestra Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian,” plus piano concertos by Chopin and Mozart and more. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $15; ages 6-12, free. www.culvercitysymphony.org.