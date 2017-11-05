The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Nov. 5-12: 'Persona' at REDCAT and more

Culver City Symphony Orchestra Season opener includes Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian,” and more. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $15; ages 6-12, free. www.culvercitysymphony.org

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil and guest vocalists in Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with actors performing scenes from Shakespeare’s fantasy tale. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$194. (323) 850-2000.

Modigliani Quartet The ensemble plays works by Schubert, Brahms, Puccini and Mendelssohn in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.

The Monkey’s Paw and The Medium Pacific Opera Project pairs Brooke deRosa’s new musical terror tale with Gian Carlo Menotti’s supernatural thriller. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Ends Sun. 3 p.m. $20, $25; tables, $65 and $125. (323) 739-6122.

Nabucco Plácido Domingo stars in LA Opera’s staging of Verdi’s epic tale inspired by the story of the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Orange County Wind Ensemble performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Restoration Concerts Violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu and pianist Ines Irawati play pieces by Mozart, Stravinsky and Beethoven. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.

Sundays Live Cellist Clive Greensmith and pianist John Blacklow play pieces by Scriabin and Rachmaninoff. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Tesserae The period-instrument ensemble plays Monteverdi. Private recital hall, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. (800) 838-3006.

OC Can You Play With Us — Chamber Edition Members of Pacific Symphony share the stage with local amateur musicians. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. Free; tickets required. (714) 755-5799.

Les Arts Florissants The early-music ensemble performs Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” and Charpentier’s “Acteon.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$107. (323) 850-2000.

Piano Spheres Pianist Mark Robson plays pieces by Matthias Pintscher, Karl Kohn, et al. Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$35. www.pianospheres.org.

Tuesday Musicale Works by Chopin, Schubert, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and Mendelssohn. Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Tue., 12:30 p.m. Free. (626) 744-4066.

Avi Avital The Silk Road Ensemble mandolinist performs with chamber ensemble the Knights and clarinetist-composer Kinan Azmeh. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $50 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Music 101 — The Every Person’s Guide to the Orchestra Hosted by KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $5. (323) 850-2000.

Dutoit Conducts Ravel Guest conductor Charles Dutoit leads the LA Phil in Ravel’s one-act comic opera “L’heure espagnole” with guest vocalists, plus “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” and Piano Concerto in G with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.

Pacific Symphony The Nobertine Fathers of St. Michael’s Abbey join the orchestra for a visually enhanced presentation of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 8. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Persona LA Opera co-presents Keeril Makan and Jay Scheib’s new musical drama based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1966 film about a famous actress who has inexplicably gone mute and the young nurse who cares for her. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $69. (213) 972-8001.

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Miklos Rozsa’s “Kaleidoscope,” Schubert’s Symphony No. 6, and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with violinist Annelle Kazumi Gregory. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.

Tetzlaff Quartet String quartets by Mozart, Schubert and Berg; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Experience Refractor Piano Immersion Pianist Peter Manning Robinson performs in this visually-enhanced show. Vortex Immersion Dome, Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 S. Bixel St., L.A. Sat., 7 and 9 p.m. $45. www.eventbrite.com

LACO @ the Movies: Buster Keaton’s The General Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performs Jeff Beal’s brand-new score to accompany a screening of the classic 1926 silent film. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $45-$99. (213) 235-9614.

Long Beach Symphony A Veterans Day program includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and Lowden’s “Armed Forces Salute.” Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up; students, $10; some free tickets available for veterans. (562) 436-3203.

Baxter Memorial Concerts LA Phil violinist Mischa Lefkowitz plays pieces by Bach, Handel, et al., accompanied organist J. Thomas Strout. First United Methodist Church, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (562) 698-0022.

Camerata Pacifica Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 1 and Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time.” Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Rd., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50. (805) 884-8410.