The week ahead in L.A. dance, Dec. 3-10: 'The Nutcracker,' 'Fiesta Mexicana' and more

DANCE

Compiled by Matt Cooper

A Night in Triana IV Dancers Fanny Ara, Reyes Barrios, Alejandro Vega and Daniela Zermeño perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $40-$55. (323) 663-1525.

The Nutcracker Ballet Etudes performs. Huntington Beach High School Auditorium, 1905 Main St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 1 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 10. $15-$35. (855) 222-2849.

The Nutcracker Westside Ballet performs the holiday favorite with a live orchestra and guest dancer and alumna Joy Womack. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Ends Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $45. (310) 828-2018.

Tesseract Futuristic multimedia collaboration from choreographers Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener and video artist Charles Atlas. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $16-$25. (213) 237-2800.

Culver City Tree Lighting Celebration Includes performances by folk-dance groups and local choirs. Town Plaza, Culver Boulevard and Van Buren Place, Culver City. Thu., 6 p.m. Free. www.downtownculvercity.com

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker Miami City Ballet is joined a live orchestra, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and student dancers for a world-premiere production based on Balanchine’s classic choreography. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 6:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., noon and 4 p.m.; ends Dec. 10. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.

The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker The Debbie Allen Dance Academy presents Allen’s update of the holiday favorite. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 10. $50-$110. www.thehotchocolatenutcracker.com.

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre returns to perform the holiday favorite, accompanied by Pacific Symphony; with Misty Copeland, et al. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet offers an intimate, immersive staging of the holiday favorite. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $40-$105. (213) 304-3408.

Dance Actually LA Unbound presents a holiday-themed show. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 4 and 8 p.m. $24, $29. (626) 346-7646.

Discover Dance Benita Bike’s DanceArt performs a family-friendly show. Lake View Terrace Library, 12002 Osborne St., Sylmar. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (818) 470-5734.

Fiesta Mexicana: Feliz Navidad With Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Garibaldi, et al. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge. Sat., 2 p.m. $38-$78. (818) 677-3000.

The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest artists from Ballet West, the Joffrey Ballet, etc. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $42-$75. (949) 854-4646.

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet performs. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. Also in Rancho Cucamonga (Dec. 15-17) and Riverside (Dec. 22-23). $39 and up; discounts available. (909) 607-1139.

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet performs. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. Also in Westwood (Dec. 15-17), Hollywood (Dec. 23-24) and Redondo Beach (Dec. 29-31). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. The Luckman Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 11:30 and 4:30 p.m. $42. (800) 838-3006.

The Nutcracker Pasadena Dance Theatre performs. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $20-$65. (626) 683-3459.